SpiceJet is offering Rs 299 Covid tests to get people flying again

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Global coronavirus cases exceed 50 mn after 30-day spike
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 6,316 fresh Covid-19 positive cases
-
One airline in India has hit upon a new way to make a bit of extra money while encouraging people back on planes -- sell them Covid-19 tests.
SpiceJet Ltd., India’s second-largest carrier, is offering coronavirus screening to passengers for as little as Rs 299 ($4). That’s about one-third the current market rate. SpiceHealth, the unit selling the tests, has also set up mobile-testing facilities for the general public in Mumbai and New Delhi, where starting from Rs 499, people can come in or have a sample collected from their home.
Although aviation in India, with its big domestic market, is recovering faster than in places like Singapore and Hong Kong, which have no local business to speak of, the impact of the pandemic is still being felt. No-frills carrier SpiceJet posted a net loss of Rs 57 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of Rs 73.2 crore a year earlier.
So much red link has prompted airlines around the world to look for new revenue streams as they burn through cash. Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd. last year rented out one of its Boeing Co. Dreamliners for sightseeing trips over Antarctica and sold items typically given away to premium passengers, including pajamas. Low-cost travel pioneer AirAsia Group Bhd. started an Amazon.com-style platform selling fresh fruit and vegetables.
Until vaccines have been administered widely, international travel isn’t expected to resume in a meaningful way. Carriers could burn through as much as $95 billion this year, close to double the International Air Transport Association’s previous forecast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU