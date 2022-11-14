JUST IN
Reliance Jio aims to bring Kolkata under 5G service coverage by June 23
Business Standard

SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices

Losses widened to Rs 838 crore ($103.25 million) for the three months ended Sept 30

Topics
SpiceJet | Fuel prices | Q2 results

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

SpiceJet

India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday its quarterly loss widened, as the embattled low-cost carrier wrestled with record high fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

Losses widened to Rs 838 crore ($103.25 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 562 crore, a year earlier, the airline said in an exchange filing.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:26 IST

