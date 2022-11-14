SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices

-
India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday its quarterly loss widened, as the embattled low-cost carrier wrestled with record high fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.
Losses widened to Rs 838 crore ($103.25 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 562 crore, a year earlier, the airline said in an exchange filing.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:26 IST
