SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices

India's Ltd said on Monday its quarterly loss widened, as the embattled low-cost carrier wrestled with record high fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

Losses widened to Rs 838 crore ($103.25 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 562 crore, a year earlier, the airline said in an exchange filing.

