Ramky Infrastructure Q2 net up 7% to Rs 51.97 cr, income drops to Rs 387 cr

Ltd on Monday posted a 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.97 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.42 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter dropped to Rs 387.94 crore over Rs 438.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Ltd is a public limited company serving diverse sectors including, construction business and infrastructure development projects in the country.

