Business Standard

Ramky Infrastructure Q2 net up 7% to Rs 51.97 cr, income drops to Rs 387 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.42 crore in the year-ago period, Ramky Infrastructure said in a filing to the BSE

Topics
Ramky Infrastructure  | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd on Monday posted a 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.97 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48.42 crore in the year-ago period, Ramky Infrastructure said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter dropped to Rs 387.94 crore over Rs 438.77 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is a public limited company serving diverse sectors including, construction business and infrastructure development projects in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:45 IST

