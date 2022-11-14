JUST IN
Paytm on path to profitability; Oct loan disbursement up 387% YoY: CEO
Manappuram Finance Q2 consolidated net profit rises 11% to Rs 409 crore
Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Net profit down 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.3 crore
Aurobindo Pharma Q2 net down 41% to Rs 409 cr, revenue dips to Rs 5,739 cr
IREDA Q2 net profit surges 67% to Rs 184 crore on higher revenues
RITES Q2 PAT drops 20% to Rs 140 crore, income declines to Rs 684 crore
JB Chemicals & Pharma Q2 PAT up 13% to Rs 111 cr; revenue at Rs 809 cr
ABB India net up 69% to Rs 203 cr in July-Sept quarter on higher revenues
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q2 PAT rises marginally to Rs 279 crore
ITI Limited Q2 loss widens to Rs 100 cr, revenue plunges 44% to Rs 197 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Auto component suppliers to log 8-10% revenue growth this fiscal: ICRA
Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi appointed as Prasar Bharati CEO
Business Standard

Bharat Forge Q2 net dips 48% to Rs 141 cr on lower than anticipated sales

The company expects this business to turn around in the second half of the fiscal

Topics
Bharat Forge | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat forge
Shares of the company were trading 2.98 per cent down at Rs 860.30 apiece on the BSE

Bharat Forge on Monday reported a 48 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270 crore in the July-September period of last year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,076 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,386 crore in the September quarter last year, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The performance of the European operations has been adversely impacted mainly by lower than anticipated sales volumes for the aluminium forging business. The new greenfield aluminium forging facility in North America is still in a ramp-up phase and operating at utilisation levels below EBITDA breakeven levels, Bharat Forge, Chairman & Managing Director B N Kalyani stated.

The company expects this business to turn around in the second half of the fiscal, he added.

Looking ahead into Q3 FY23, we expect stable performance across both the domestic and export markets driven by higher-end market demand as compared to Q2 FY23. The European aluminum operations performance will show gradual recovery over the next two quarters, Kalyani said.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share of a face value of Rs 2 each.

Shares of the company were trading 2.98 per cent down at Rs 860.30 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharat Forge

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.