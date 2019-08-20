SpiceJet to shift its entire Mumbai ops to terminal T2 from October

A day after announcing shifting its operations to T3 in Delhi, budget carrier Tuesday said it will move its operations to the T2 in Mumbai from October to streamline its operations.

The airline currently operates 150 daily flights to and out of the city airport, most of which are from the old terminal- 1B.

In the past low-cost airlines were resisting the airport operator's demand to move to T2 citing higher slot charges and the resultant higher operational cost.

"From October 1, our entire operations at the will be consolidated at T2. A single terminal operation would not just help us substantially cut down its costs but provide passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director said in a statement.

The city airport has at present two terminals--IB and T2. While terminal IB at Santacruz handles domestic flights, T2, which is at the Sahar side in Andheri, has both international as well as domestic operations.

Besides Air India and Vistara, which have their entire operations from T2, and IndiGo partially operate domestic flights from T2 as well in addition to their overseas operations.

GoAir has its entire domestic operations from terminal 1B and the international one from T2.

In the past four months, has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai, the airline added.