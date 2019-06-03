Spreading wings: Skies clear up for Tata group's airlines business

Five years into its aviation journey, the Tata group’s joint ventures are still far from being counted as major players in the market. Vistara and AirAsia India together have cobbled together just 9.5 per cent share of the domestic skies in the first quarter of this calendar year.

This was lower than low-cost carrier SpiceJet’s 13.5 per cent, even though it was flying fewer aircraft— 13 of its Max planes were grounded following a safety scare— and a whisker ahead of Go Air’s 8.9 per cent. Aviation analysts blame this lacklustre performance on both ...