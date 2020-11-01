Splitting up tech giants won't be necessary, says EU antitrust chief

Splitting up large tech such as and will not be necessary, Europe's antitrust chief was quoted as saying on Sunday.



European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due to announce new draft rules for the digital sector on December 2 and will then have to reconcile her proposal with those from member countries and the European Parliament.



On Thursday, she said she would propose new powers for enforcers to tackle market failures in digital markets and to stop new ones from emerging.



However, Vestager told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagzeitung newspaper that she did not think breaking up the would be needed, although the European Union (EU) could use this step in an extreme case.



“It will never come to that,” she told the newspaper in an interview. “Up until now we haven't had any cases that could lead to such a move.”



EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton had earlier said the proposed rules include forcing tech giants to break up or sell some of their European operations if their market dominance is deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller rivals.





The European Union has long been the world’s most aggressive regulator of the world’s biggest technology firms — and perhaps the most frustrated.



Heavy fines can easily be shrugged off by these cash-rich giants, regulations aimed at specific practices often fall behind in a fast-moving sector and traditional approaches like antitrust investigations can be too slow to prevent the market consolidation they’re meant to prevent.



Determined to do more, the EU is now set to unveil sweeping legislation meant to enable regulators to head off bad tech behaviour before it happens or to respond with more potent punishments —including the ability to break firms up —when it does.



Laws that will target so-called “gatekeeper” tech firms — platforms with the power to control the markets they operate in. In particular, the legislation will be aimed at marketplaces, app stores and social networks as well as online search engines, operating systems and cloud services, which would hit like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Inc.



Companies deemed to be gatekeepers would be banned from certain practices, including favouring their own services in search rankings or on mobile devices, and could be forced to share customer data with business rivals.



In addition, the EU’s antitrust arm is also seeking new powers to intervene into digital markets early. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager had earlier said that tech giants could be broken up as a last resort with that new tool.