Srikrishna panel seeks replies from Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

The ICICI Bank-appointed committee set up under retired Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna is reaching closure in its probe on allegations of code of conduct and conflict of interest by the bank’s former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar in the Rs 32.5-billion ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Based on the probe findings so far in the matter, the committee has sought replies from Kochhar, ICICI Bank, and other involved entities. The committee is expected to complete the investigations and submit the report by the third week of ...