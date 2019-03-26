Star SME to CEO of the year: High-powered jury selects India Inc's best 7

With a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 4 trillion, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is miles ahead of competition. Despite formidable global and home-grown challengers — ranging from Procter & Gamble to Patanjali Ayurved — HUL has made sure its pole position is not threatened.

With the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare in an all-stock deal valued at Rs 31,700 crore last December, HUL will increase its lead further in the health and wellness segment. Vinod Dasari, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ashok Leyland, and a 14-year veteran in ...