Business Standard

Start-ups beyond the founders: 2023 seems to be year of changing roles

The funding winter and greater demands for accountability are encouraging promoters to step away from executive roles

Topics
Start-ups | fundings | Start Up India

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

company, board, management, policy, marketing, plans, growth, diversity, gender
The Indian start-up ecosystem has reached a point where there was a clear distinction between creators and those who could scale up and run a company

If the year 2021 was all about funding exuberance and 2022 about the funding meltdown, then 2023 seems to be the year of founders changing roles or taking a back seat. If it is not founders, then senior executives have chosen to leave start-ups as restructuring and focus of the companies changed.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 17:38 IST

`
