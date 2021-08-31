State-owned BHEL bags Rs 10,800 crore order from NPCIL

State-owned engineering firm on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from

'' secures largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 Crores from for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe," it said in a BSE filing.

The six orders, received on August 30, 2021, envisage setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana, and two units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka.

