State-owned BHEL net profit for Q3 rises 57% to reach Rs 42 crore

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Friday posted a 56.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Bhel | Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited | PSUs performance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Friday posted a 56.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 5,353.94 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 5,219.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:36 IST

