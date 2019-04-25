State-owned firms dominate list of insurers in equities, LIC grabs top spot

It’s not just Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India. Three out of the top five biggest insurance players in the stock market are also public sector ones, shows an analysis of the data on insurance funds’ activity in the equity segment. General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and The New India Assurance Company occupy the third and fourth spot, show figures from PRIME Database (nseinfobase.com).

The only two private sector ones on the list are ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life. The biggest player is LIC, at Rs 6.21 trillion in equities. The other ...