JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Reliance, Sterlite, TechM set to power next-gen 5G telecom networks

India-China clash: Can't make money while soldiers are killed, says Jindal
Business Standard

Streaming companies retool the visibility kit with spike in viewership

Amazon, Netflix, Zee5, Disney Hotstar sharpen their digital marketing tools as they look to make up for the loss of OOH in their media plans

Topics
Amazon Prime | Netflix India | ZEE5

T E Narasimhan & Sai Ishwar  |  Chennai 

With more people glued to their screens and spending more time online, the pandemic has led to a viewership spike for over-the-top (OTT) platforms. But with traditional advertising modes shuttered down, digital entertainers are looking for ways to leverage the bonanza, unpacking the online-only marketing playbook to engage and encourage discovery of new shows and movies.

For most OTT platforms, the absence of OOH or out of home media that helped mass visibility is being strongly felt. Gaurav Gandhi, director and country GM, Amazon Prime Video India says that given the limited media ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU