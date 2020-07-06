Streaming companies retool the visibility kit with spike in viewership

With more people glued to their screens and spending more time online, the pandemic has led to a viewership spike for over-the-top (OTT) platforms. But with traditional advertising modes shuttered down, digital entertainers are looking for ways to leverage the bonanza, unpacking the online-only marketing playbook to engage and encourage discovery of new shows and movies.

For most OTT platforms, the absence of OOH or out of home media that helped mass visibility is being strongly felt. Gaurav Gandhi, director and country GM, Amazon Prime Video India says that given the limited media ...