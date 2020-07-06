Reliance, Sterlite, TechM set to power next-gen 5G telecom networks

Three Indian giants — Anil Agarwal-run Sterlite Technologies, Reliance Industries-controlled Radisys, and Tech Mahindra — are developing software, manufacturing, and systems integration capabilities to power the building of the next-generation of ‘virtualised’ 5G telecom networks. The move entails moving from the current hardware-dependent networks to ones that will be software-centric with hardly any dependency on the underlying hardware.

It is a significant development as it provides operators with a greater choice of vendors. This in turn brings down ...