Street awaiting Godrej Consumer Products' Africa business recovery

Not only was Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL)'s June 2020 quarter (Q1) pre-tax profit better than the Street’s expectations, but its Indian business reported 5 per cent year-on-year growth compared to an 18 per cent fall in Q4FY20. Strong demand for household insecticides and hygiene products boded well for the company, leading to a three per cent growth in domestic volumes.

On a consolidated basis, GCPL’s profit before tax and exceptional items was up 5.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 396.4 crore versus expectations of Rs 391.9 crore, as per Bloomberg consensus. However, ...