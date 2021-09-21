Street finds comfort in hospitality stocks on hopes of recovery in biz

The hospitality sector has been hit very hard by the pandemic. In the past 18 months, it has lost business, first because of the harsh lockdowns and after that because of lack of demand due to the ensuing economic slowdown. Most hospitality businesses have sustained low revenues and losses since April 2020.

Is this the classic case of a beaten-down cyclical sector that may be close to bottoming out? Some investors seem to think so, which is why the sector has seen share prices rise over the past 15 sessions. The logic is simple enough. Vaccinations are gradually covering a larger ...