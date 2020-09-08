JUST IN
Cube Highways enters Rs 3,500 cr financial deal with SBI

Stressed infrastructure accounts see little hope in new RBI norms

The resolution effort may find itself in a conundrum where most road companies may not need it, and power companies may not benefit, say experts

Amritha Pillay & Shreya Jai  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

The Reserve Bank of India’s circular for one-time restructuring of standard accounts hit due to Covid offers a pragmatic solution, though the resolution may do little for infrastructure segments like road and power, which were stressed even before the pandemic hit.

The resolution effort may find itself in a conundrum where most road companies may not need it, and power companies may not benefit, say experts. A K Khurana, director general, Association of Power Producers – a representative body of private power generators pointed out, “The committee has laid sector ...

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 20:52 IST

