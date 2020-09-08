JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India scaling up production of active pharmaceutical ingredients: Kant
Business Standard

Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka beaten down by others in biz reform rankings

Officials, experts attribute this to lack of response from industry to survey, political instability in Karnataka

Topics
Ease of Doing Business | Gujarat | Haryana

Bibhu Ranjan Mishra Vinay Yalagurdraj Umarji & Indivjal Dhasmana  |  Bengaluru/Ahmedabad/New Delhi 

Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka--three states that are considered pro-business--saw a steep fall in their rankings in a union government survey for 2019, on the ease of doing business environment in Indian domains. While Gujarat topped the chart in the 2015 survey, its ranking declined two places to third the following year.

It again fell to fifth in 2017 and further to tenth in the 2019 survey, which was released on Saturday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Haryana improved its ranking from 14th in 2015 to sixth in 2016 and third the next ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU