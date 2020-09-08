Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka beaten down by others in biz reform rankings

Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka--three states that are considered pro-business--saw a steep fall in their rankings in a union government survey for 2019, on the ease of doing business environment in Indian domains. While Gujarat topped the chart in the 2015 survey, its ranking declined two places to third the following year.

It again fell to fifth in 2017 and further to tenth in the 2019 survey, which was released on Saturday by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Haryana improved its ranking from 14th in 2015 to sixth in 2016 and third the next ...