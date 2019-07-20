Strides Bengaluru unit gets 'Voluntary Indicated Action' status from USFDA

Science Limited today announced that its formulation facility in Bengaluru went through a United States food and drug adiministration (USFDA) inspection that ended on May 24th, 2019.

The inspection was completed successfully with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification, said the company.



As per USFDA, VAI means that though "objectionable practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action”.

The flagship facility in Bengaluru is the largest manufacturing facility for the company with capabilities to produce finished dosage products across multiple formats including capsules, ointments, creams and liquids.

The Banglore facility services the key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia.

