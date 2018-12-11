Strides Pharma JV gets USFDA nod for tapeworm infection treatment drug

Drug firm Science Tuesday said its joint venture (JV) firm has received approval from the US regulator for tablets, used in the treatment of caused by tapeworm.

Strides Vivimed Pte Ltd, Singapore, a 50:50 joint venture with Vivimed Labs, has received approval from the Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for tablets in the strength of 200 mg, Science said in a BSE filing.

This is the second generic approval by US FDA for tablets, the company added.

Science said the approved product is a generic version of Inc's tablets.

Quoting IQVIA MAT data, Strides Pharma Science said the US market for USP 200 mg is approximately USD 100 million.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading 1.22 per cent higher at Rs 436 apiece on BSE.