Passenger vehicle sales skid over 3% in November over costly fuel, loans

The sale of passenger vehicles (cars, utility vehicles, and vans) in the domestic market remained under pressure in November, with the industry posting a decline of more than 3 per cent. This is the fourth monthly decline in the industry’s dispatches to dealerships since July as retail sales remained under pressure even in the festive months.

Large number of buyers has put purchases on hold because of a combination of factors, including high fuel prices, higher insurance cost, and firm interest rates. Data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) for ...