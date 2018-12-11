Taiwan reinforces ban on Huawei, ZTE network parts among security concerns

is reinforcing its five-year-old ban on network equipment produced by Chinese and amid security concerns.

Officials sought over the weekend to reassure lawmakers and the public that such measures have been effective and the threat to the is minimal.

has established a presence in Taiwan, with its handsets among the top sellers. The company also sponsors a extravaganza in a suburb that features a giant Santa emblazoned with Huawei's logo.

While several countries have similar bans in place, the risk for is potentially greater since claims the island as its own territory and threatens to use military force to bring it under its control.

On Monday, legislators called for extending a ban on to the financial industry.