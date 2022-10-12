JUST IN
Multiplex operator PVR shareholders approve merger with Inox Leisure
Business Standard

Results preview: Strong operational show to drive Q2 for auto firms

Easing chip supply, demand for premium models and price hikes at play

Topics
Auto firms | Tata Motors | semiconductor

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Auto firms, Indian automotive companies
At an aggregate level, net profit at auto firms (excluding Tata Motors) is estimated to increase by a fourth for the September quarter over a year ago to Rs6388 crore, according to Bloomberg’s earnings estimate.

A strong operational performance, which was aided by a brisk volume growth across segments, is expected to drive earnings at auto companies for the quarter ended September.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:57 IST

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:57 IST

`
