Subhash Kumar takes additional charge as ONGC CMD

-
ALSO READ
AG&P to invest Rs 2,700 cr on City Gas Distribution infra in Tamil Nadu
SPIC Thoothukudi plant starts receiving natural gas from ONGC facility
ONGC Q3 standalone profit slumps 67%; declares 35% dividend
Oil and gas price volatility likely to continue in 2021, say experts
Oil and gas companies seek pandemic relief in the upcoming Budget
-
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)’s Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) on Thursday. An order on the matter was issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 30, 2021.
Kumar took charge upon the superannuation of incumbent CMD, Shashi Shanker on March 31, 2021.
He has over 36 years of experience in diverse activities across the Exploration & Production (E&P) value chain. He joined ONGC in 1985 as a Finance and Accounts Officer and served in different capacities. After growing up along the hierarchy in ONGC, he had a long stint at ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of ONGC, a company statement said.
“During his tenure with ONGC Videsh, Mr Kumar was associated with key acquisitions and expansion of the company's footprint. He played a key role in evaluation and acquisition of many overseas assets. He had worked as Head Business Development, Finance and Budget and also as Head Treasury Planning and Portfolio Management Group at ONGC Videsh from April 2010 to March 2015,” the ONGC statement added.
He was also the Chief Financial Officer of Mansarovar Energy Colombia Limited, a 50:50 joint venture of ONGC Videsh and Sinopec of China, from September 2006 to March 2010.
Kumar had joined back ONGC as the Chief Commercial and Head Treasury in July 2016, where he played a key role in evaluation, negotiation, and concluding outstanding issues pertaining to the organization. He also served a brief stint with Petronet LNG Limited as its Director (Finance) in 2017
He is a Fellow Member of Institute of Cost Accountants of India and Associate Member of ICSI. He is an alumni of Panjab University, Chandigarh, from where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Commerce with Gold Medal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU