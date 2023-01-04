JUST IN
NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI
CCI declines interim stay for Google on Android-related antitrust ruling
Volkswagen group's India sales rise 85% to 101,270 units in 2022
Promoters unwilling to infuse capital in Vi, govt stake unviable: Report
NARCL emerges as the highest bidder for SREI with NPV of Rs 5,555 cr
Toyota Motor's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
BK Modi Group plans to invest $1 bn in 5 years in realty, wellness
Top carmakers post double-digit export growth with Maruti at the wheel
Ashneer exhibited 'unruly, threatening behaviour' in AGM: BharatPe
Smartphone flattens internet growth curve in India, shows Trai data
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Suhail Sameer to start VC fund with two former co-founders: Report

On Tuesday, BharatPe announced that Sameer was stepping away from his post and will serve as the Strategic Advisor effective January 7

Topics
bharatpe | VC Firms | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

Suhail Sameer, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BharatPe, will launch a new early-stage Venture Capital (VC) fund primarily to invest in consumer tech and fintech companies, a report in the Financial Express (FE) said. Two other former co-founders of BharatPe will reportedly join him in the venture.

Sameer told FE that the VC fund will have Indian as well as global investors, but will be domiciled in India.

"I'm launching the fund along with two of my friends who are also ex-founders and prolific investors...We are going to put a large part of the capital ourselves (unlike traditional funds). We have enough interest, but we haven’t finalised anything on the fund construct and LPs," he told FE.

On Tuesday, BharatPe announced that Sameer was stepping down from his post and will serve as the strategic advisor effective January 7.

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business," the company said in a statement.

“…we would like to thank Suhail for the tremendous contribution he made in steering BharatPe into a leadership position as a fintech player in India and helping us ride through various challenges during this journey. We have recognized the need to dedicate time and resources to finding the leader who will continue to catapult BharatPe to new heights,” said Rajnish Kumar, chairman of BharatPe’s board.

Nalin Negi, the chief financial officer, will be the interim CEO.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on bharatpe

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 12:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU