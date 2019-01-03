Sun Pharma acquires Japan's Pola Pharma to expand in dermatology segment

Drug major Thursday said it has completed acquisition of Japan-based Pola Pharma to strengthen its presence in dermatology segment across the globe.

The acquisition of 100 per cent shares of by the company's wholly owned subsidiary has been concluded, said in a BSE filing.

had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pola Pharma, which is engaged in research and development, manufacture, sale and distribution of branded, and generic products in Japan, it said in a regulatory filing dated 26 November 2018.

Pola Pharma's portfolio mainly comprises It has two manufacturing facilities in Saitama with capabilities to manufacture topical products and injectables, it added.

Sun Pharma had forayed into the Japanese prescription market in 2016 with the acquisition of 14 established prescription brands from

