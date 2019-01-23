Sun Pharma to settle Dubai firm loans, shift distribution arm to subsidiary

Seeking to ease investor concerns, embattled drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced plans to unwind loans of Rs 2,238 crore given to a Dubai-based company, Atlas Global Trading FZC, and transfer the distribution of the domestic formulation business to a subsidiary from a separate entity.

Sun Pharma said the company’s consolidated balance sheet had receivables of Rs 2,238 crore from a non-related party. “This liability was in respect of Atlas assuming the damages on account of Protonix patent litigation settlement entered by Sun Pharma, which was disclosed ...