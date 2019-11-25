Sundram Fasteners Chairman Suresh Krishna gets 'Quality Ratna' award

JUST IN
T E Narasimhan 

Mr. D V Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India presented the ‘Quality Ratna’ award to Mr. Suresh Krishna, Chairman, Sundram Fasteners at the 27th Quality Summit in Bengaluru.
Chairman of Sundram Fasteners Ltd Suresh Krishna has been presented with the 'Quality Ratna' award by trade body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

CII Institute of Quality in its Citation, said, "Suresh Krishna has been a role model for the society in embracing the principles of Quality, in both personal and professional life. He pioneered the constitution of the TPM Club of India in collaboration with the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM) in 1998 and was its first Chairman. Thanks to his leadership and contribution to the TPM/Quality movement, India today has the maximum number of TPM award winners outside Japan."
