Sundram Fasteners Q2 net up 45% to Rs 104 cr on better cost control

Sundram Fasteners Limited's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was up 45.3 per cent, at Rs 103.64 crore, from Rs 71.33 crore during the same period the previous year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was flat at Rs 889.33 crore (Rs 889.18 crore a year ago).

The company said that with the gradual opening up of the economy post lockdown, there has been an upward trend in the OEMs production levels. The company has efficiently managed its supply chain and operating costs. The operations in its factories have gradually increased to three shifts to meet the improved demand. The Company believes that the festive season and increased industrial activity augur well for the continued better performance.

After the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the activities of the plant of Sundram Fasteners (Zhejiang) Limited, China, the step-down overseas subsidiary, have returned to normal levels, the company said.

Exports for the quarter ended September 30, were Rs 260.28 crore as against Rs 290.88 crore a year earlier. The export market has been slower to pick up.

Sundram Fasteners posted a higher EBITDA margin on revenue from operations at 21.7 per cent as against 18.8 per cent, due to stable material prices and stringent cost control measures adopted by the Company.