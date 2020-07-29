JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Hetero joins long list of firms to launch Covid-19 drug favipiravir

Dr Reddy's: Strong Q1 show in spite of disruption lifts sentiment
Business Standard

Sunteck Realty Q1 profit plunges 91% to Rs 3.06 cr; FY20 profit drops 56%

Sunteck Realty's net profit stood at Rs 33.20 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Sunteck Realty | Q1 results | business news today

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sunteck Realty
Sunteck Realty also announced its financial results for the 2019-20 fiscal

Sunteck Realty on Wednesday reported a 91 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3.06 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 33.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 68.90 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 182.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

Sunteck Realty also announced its financial results for the 2019-20 fiscal.

Its consolidated net profit declined to Rs 100.28 crore last fiscal from Rs 227.54 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 631.55 crore in the 2019-20 financial year from Rs 891.11 crore in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU