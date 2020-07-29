Sunteck Realty Q1 profit plunges 91% to Rs 3.06 cr; FY20 profit drops 56%

on Wednesday reported a 91 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3.06 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 33.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 68.90 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 182.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Mumbai-based developer said in a regulatory filing.

also announced its financial results for the 2019-20 fiscal.

Its consolidated net profit declined to Rs 100.28 crore last fiscal from Rs 227.54 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 631.55 crore in the 2019-20 financial year from Rs 891.11 crore in the previous year.

