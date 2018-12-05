Supreme Court rejects CCI appeal to probe Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea

The on Wednesday rejected Competition Commission of India's (CCI) plea to probe Bharti Airtel, India and Cellular for allegations related to cartelisation.

The had moved the top court in January this year after the Bombay High Court quashed the investigation ordered by the fair trade regulator into charges of cartelisation against the three

The probe against the three was ordered by after the then new entrant had complained that the three incumbent had formed a cartel and were not providing it enough Points of Interconnection (PoI).

The Bombay High Court had in September 2017 set aside order and said that the fair trade regulator had "no jurisdiction" to interpret contract conditions or policies of the telecom companies, which came under the ambit of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).