Shriram Life Insurance Company posts net profit of Rs 75 crore in H1FY23
Surrogate advertising: Govt issues notices to United Breweries, two others

In its August 31 warning, the MCA had said that "during the recent sports events that were televised globally", many instances of surrogate advertisements were noticed

The MCA had said that many alcohol and tobacco brands are employing major celebrities that accentuates the negative impact on the impressionable youth amongst others

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) has issued show cause notices to three major liquor companies -- United Breweries, Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) -- for alleged violation of rules that ban surrogate advertising.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 19:43 IST

