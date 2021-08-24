Suumaya Industries acquires 51% stake in agritech startup payAgri

-
ALSO READ
More banks likely to join RBI's list of 'systemically important banks'
PSB mergers may hit mutual fund transactions
White House to target bank mergers, financial data with competition order
Ripe for disruption: Here's a look at seeds of growth in agritech sector
M&A pick-up: Feb numbers top current fiscal with 44 deals worth $4 bn
-
Suumaya Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 51 per cent stake in agri-tech startup payAgri Innovations to expand its farm business.
The company did not disclose the deal value.
Suumaya Industries, which is into textile business, has recently ventured into agri-commodity business through its 100 per cent subsidiary Suumaya Agro Ltd.
Mumbai-based Suumaya Industries, which is listed on the NSE, had posted a net profit of Rs 406 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,263 crore during the last fiscal.
The company, through this subsidiary, has acquired a majority of 51 per cent stake in payAgri Innovations Pvt Ltd, a tech-driven agri and food business firm that seeks to address the problems of farmers, processors and consumers in the agri value chain, Suumaya Industries said in a statement.
Ushik Gala, Chairman and Managing Director of Suumaya Industries, said, the company has embarked onto an ambitious journey with Suumaya 2.0 strategy.
"Diversifying into the agri business is a new pathway for the company which is unfolding new opportunities and markets for us. The company has already made substantial inroads into the segment and we are most certain that this highly scalable and sustainable business would be the next big growth engine for the company," he said.
The acquisition would enable Suumaya Agro to gain a strong foothold in the agri value chain business in India.
"The capital infusion by Suumaya Industries will help drive the growth and expansion of payAgri as a farmer centric value chain focused hybrid bulk & retail supply chain model," Gala said.
The acquisition will help the company in getting access to the Southern markets, entry into higher value agri commodities as well as wider range of customers and vast access to the farmers network.
"The investment in payAgri not only underlines our commitment to exponentially grow the agri business but also see huge potential in the new commerce agri-fintech which will further boost the digital ecosystem for millions of farmers, consumers and agro and food MSMEs," Gala said.
Founded in 2017 by KVM Rajkumar and Rajeev G Kaimal, payAgri is a tech-driven agri and food business company. It is a farm-gate level operator with investments in primary processing infrastructure for the focused value chains such as spices and coconut.
payAgri has built strong expertise in chilly, turmeric, cardamom, coriander, coconut, paddy, maize, millets and wheat value chain. It caters to both B2B segment with commodities and B2C segment with value added products.
Number of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) registered with payagri are 70 whereas number of farmer members covered are 70,000 and number of farmers produce and products listed on payAgri online Market are 210.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU