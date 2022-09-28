Suzlon Energy rights issue of Rs 1,200 crore to open on October 11

JUST IN
Suzlon Energy | renewable energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday announced opening of its Rs 1,200 crore rights issue on October 11, 2022.

"Suzlon Energy Ltd announces the opening of its Rs 1,200 crore rights issue on October 11, 2022," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company will issue up to 2,40 crore partly paid-up equity shares for cash at a price of Rs 5 per share (including a premium of Rs 3 per rights equity share) aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore. The issue will be in the ratio of 5 rights equity shares for every 21 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible shareholders on the record date of October 4, 2022.

The last date of on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is October 14, 2022.

The promoters and promoter group have confirmed their participation and they will be fully subscribing to the extent of their rights entitlement, the statement said.

The funds raised through the issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes, subject to receipt of consent from our lenders, it stated.

Inga Ventures Private Limited is the lead manager to the issue.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 18:27 IST

