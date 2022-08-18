Swiggy appoints Rohit Kapoor as CEO for its Food Marketplace business

JUST IN
Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

SoftBank-backed Food delivery giant Swiggy said it has appointed Rohit Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer, Food Marketplace. In his role, Kapoor will drive the food delivery business and be responsible to develop strategies, drive growth and fostering innovation.

“Our food marketplace has continued to evolve over the last few years and has the potential to grow further under focused leadership. Rohit’s (Kapoor) work experiences bring a unique perspective to the role,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Kapoor has held various leadership positions in sales and finance roles in leading companies such as Max India Limited and Mckinsey & Company. Prior to joining Swiggy, he worked for close to four years in OYO, first as the CEO of the company’s India and Southeast Asia operations and subsequently as the global CMO. Rohit is Post Graduate from the Indian School of Business and a Certified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute, USA).

“Over the years, it's been a learning for me to watch Swiggy’s food business grow in size and popularity. This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I look forward to working with Harsha (Majety) and the team,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy-Food Marketplace.

Swiggy connects consumers to over 200,000 restaurant partners in 500 plus cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in over 25 cities.
First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 00:43 IST

