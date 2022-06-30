Swiggy initiates ESOP liquidity worth $23 mn, all employees now eligible

-
ALSO READ
Udaan extends ESOPs to all staff, removes 1-year cliff clause for vesting
Ninjacart buys back ESOPs worth Rs 100 cr after investment from Flipkart
SoftBank-backed Swiggy eyes $800-mn IPO early next year: Report
What is behind Swiggy's $10.7 billion valuation?
Giving wings: Tatas to offer ESOPs to Air India staff to boost productivity
-
Online food-delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said its employees will have the option to receive liquidity of up to $23 million against their employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs).
Swiggy announced the next round of ESOP liquidity to be held in July 2023.
This enables employees holding ESOPs to create wealth alongside the growth and success of the brand, the company said in a statement.
"We are happy seeing the wealth created for employees from the recent ESOP liquidity event," said Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy.
"Taking this further, we are delighted to now extend the opportunity to own Swiggy ESOPs to all employees through our build your own dollar (BYOD) programme," he added.
Under the BYOD programme, Swiggy employees across the company can choose to invest in ESOPs which were earlier offered to employees above a certain grade and/or based on performance.
The BYOD programme is now open to all permanent employees of Swiggy, said the company.
Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 2,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities.
Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in 29 cities. In December 2021, Swiggy announced to pour $700 million into Instamart.
Last month, Swiggy acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for nearly $200 million.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU