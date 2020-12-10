Swiggy set to onboard 36,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy denies their delivery partners are underpaid
Over 75% delivery partners back; serving 95% of Chennai on Aug 20: Swiggy
Swiggy delivery executives in Hyderabad to go on strike demanding hike
Food delivery app Swiggy launches its own digital wallet with ICICI Bank
Food delivery volumes back to 85% of pre-Covid levels, says Swiggy
-
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the expansion of its Street Food Vendors programme that will benefit 36,000 people in 125 tier 2 and 3 cities in the first phase.
In partnership with the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, Swiggy has created a team to explore and identify popular street vendors on the platform.
The company has also created a special destination on the app where consumers can discover their favourite street food vendors.
At the time of onboarding, Swiggy said it will ensure all vendors are registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and will facilitate a Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) in partnership with FSSAI and their empanelled partners.
The SVANidhi Scheme has received loan applications from 1.47 lakh street food vendors to date and Swiggy will onboard 36,000 vendors in the first phase, the company said in a statement.
"As a platform committed to bringing the widest choice of food to the doorsteps of consumers safely and hygienically, we're delighted to bring them their favourite street food which they have been missing for many months now," said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.
The online food delivery platform had a successful pilot earlier, initiated with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Delhi and Indore, through which Swiggy onboarded over 300 street vendors on its platform.
According to Swiggy, all PM SVANidhi Scheme street food vendors must undergo a three-stage training programme before being onboarded.
"After the training and registration, all vendors are required to do a self-audit and demonstrate the standards they abide by," modelled on the lines of FSSAI's guidelines to ensure that essential hygienic practices are observed.
Swiggy said it conducts virtual one-on-one training and takes the street vendors through the process of accepting, preparing, and fulfilling orders on the platform without compromising on consumer experience.
By updating the app, customers in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Indore and Varanasi can now find "Street Vendor" under the restaurant category.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU