Swiggy starts ESOP liquidity programme worth $23 mn, expands offering

firm said on Thursday it has reached its first milestone in implementing a two-year ESOP ( stock ownership plan) programme. About 900 employees are eligible for this, according to sources.

employees will this year have the option to receive of up to $23 million against their . The next round of will be in July 2023. “Rewarding employees by creating wealth opportunities is one of our priorities at Swiggy,” said Girish Menon, head of HR at Swiggy. “We are happy seeing the wealth created for employees from the recent ESOP liquidity event.”

The Bengaluru-based company has around 5,000 employees. Swiggy announced a new programme called Build Your Own Dollar (BYOD) that allows all employees to invest in . The offer was limited to employees above a certain grade and/ or based on performance.

“Taking this further, we are delighted to now extend the opportunity to own Swiggy to all employees through our BYOD program,” said Menon. “We are committed to enabling every to potentially gain from our growth and success.”

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Swiggy’s Zomato, said in May he is donating all his ESOP proceeds worth Rs 700 crore ($90 million) to Future Foundation (ZFF), according to an internal communication he sent to his employees

Goyal was granted some ESOPS by the investors and board basis on past performance, right before the company went public last year. Some of these ESOPs vested last month because there is a minimum 1-year vesting required as per law.

In May this year, Fintech unicorn Razorpay said it has launched its fourth and largest ESOP sale for its 650 existing and former employees as part of a $75 million (Rs 578 Crore) transaction, irrespective of ranks.