JUST IN
Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy resigns: Report
Sebi issues Rs 6.42 cr demand notice to Sahara group in OFCD issuance case
Fullerton acquisition deal: Sumitomo Mitsui Group faces $670-mn tax bill
Google says not allowing ads promoting online gambling in India
RBI rate hike may halt rally in BFSI sector, pressure on bank NIMs seen
Dabur India enters women's personal hygiene with sanitary napkin launch
Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees in 3rd round of layoffs this year
Aparajitha eyes new deals after 76% stake buy in Quess Corp arm Simpliance
Cummins, Tecnimont to provide tech support to GAIL for MP gas company
Vodafone's largest shareholder rules out bid after raising its stake
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Xiaomi India's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy resigns: Report
Business Standard

Swiggy to give pink slips to over 250 employees in December: Report

Widening losses: In November, Swiggy decided to shut down its cloud kitchen brand, The Bowl Company, in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR)

Topics
Swiggy | layoff | Food delivery

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Swiggy

Food and grocery delivery company Swiggy will lay off up to 250 employees, nearly 3-5 per cent of its total workforce, in December. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), people across the supply chain, operations, customer service and tech roles will most likely be affected.

"They want a very lean team structure across functions. Sensitisation workshops for employees are planned for later this month. They have appointed a consulting firm to advise them on the restructuring...Most of the layoffs are likely to happen in tech, engineering, product roles and operations," a person aware of the matter told ET.

"We concluded our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance," Swiggy told ET. A senior company executive told people about the performance-based exits recently. The company has reportedly started restructuring its teams.

Moreover, to reduce the cash burn at Swiggy's instant grocery delivery platform, Instamart, its employees are being moved to other parts of the company. The company is reportedly being conservative on the expansion plans of Instamart.

Other industry experts said that the company might see more layoffs in the coming months amid low profits.

According to Jefferies, Swiggy recorded "much higher" losses at $315 million between January and June. Its rival, Zomato recorded losses of $50 million, including the losses at the company's quick delivery platform, Blinkit.

In November, Swiggy decided to shut down its cloud kitchen brand, The Bowl Company, in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) due to high losses.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Swiggy

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.