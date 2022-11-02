JUST IN
NPCI CEO pitches UPI autopay after Musk demands fee for blue ticks
Business Standard

Switch Mobility aims to be in EV markets around the globe: CEO

Markets will come back after geopolitical turbulence and each company will have to make its own strategy, says Mahesh Babu

Topics
Electric mobility | Electric Vehicles | automobile industry

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, India & COO, Switch Mobility
Switch Mobility expects the market for electric buses to double next year, says Mahesh Babu, chief executive officer, India and chief operating officer of the start-up owned by Ashok Leyland. The "big advantage" for Switch Mobility is its synergy with Ashok Leyland, he told Shine Jacob in an interview.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:05 IST

