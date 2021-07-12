Switch Mobility appoints Miranda Brawn as independent non-exec director

Hinduja Group-backed electrified commercial vehicles maker, Switch Mobility Ltd on Monday said it has appointed former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan banker, Miranda Brawn, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Her appointment is effective from July 1, 2021 and follows the earlier appointment of auto industry veteran J M Alapont to the Board and the recent appointment Andrew Palmer as CEO and Executive Vice Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd said in a statement.

"Brawn brings her wealth of expertise and experience across many sectors including finance, law, technology and engineering notably electric vehicles to the boardrooms of global organisations," it added.

Her focus areas include corporate governance, regulatory and risk management, while trailblazing the way for the diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) and environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda in the corporate boardroom, the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Switch Mobility Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "In pursuit of our ambitious goal to lead net zero carbon mobility, we are strengthening our team to drive these execution plans vigorously. Furthermore, we strongly believe in diversity of talent at the board level to guide and support the management."



Welcoming Brawn to the Board, he added, "I am confident that her extensive experience will be invaluable in directing the company to accelerate our vision."



Switch Mobility had recently announced its formal launch by combining the electrical commercial vehicle operations of Ashok Leyland and Optare with an eye on securing a leading global position in net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.

The company said the combined expertise of its teams in the UK and India will build on its experience of having more than 280 electric vehicles in service with over 26 million miles covered.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)