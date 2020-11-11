Syrma Technology signs cash-cum-stock merger deal with SGS Tekniks

-
ALSO READ
E-health cos Medlife and PharmEasy in talks for $200 million merger deal
Street finds discomfort in ICICI Lombard-Bharti Axa merger deal
PE/VC investments drop 51% to $4.1 billion as big deals shrink in July
Indiabulls Real Estate surges 7% as Embassy Group signs merger agreement
Tata Steel resumes talks with Germany's Thyssenkrupp for possible merger
-
Electronic design and manufacturing services firms Syrma Technology and SGS Tekniks have signed a cash-cum-stock merger agreement, under which a new entity named Syrma SGS Technologies Pvt Ltd will be created. The new firm will have a combined turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore, with 55 per cent revenues coming from exports primarily to the US and Europe.
The deal was supported by a Private Equity investment by GEF.
Upon completion of this Merger, Syrma SGS Technologies Pvt Ltd will have eight manufacturing facilities in India across Gurgaon, Manesar, Bawal, Baddi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Bargur, and three design centres in Chennai, Gurgaon and Stuttgart (Germany).
The combined entity will serve marquee customers in water purification, medical and automotive industries.
Sandeep Tandon, MD, Syrma Technology said the merger with SGS Tekniks can help them to grow business by over 20 per cent year-on-year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU