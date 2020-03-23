Taking all preventive measures amid coronavirus outbreak: Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, one of the country’s biggest IT services companies, has said the firm is taking all necessary measures to ensure its staff are safe and protected, following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The Pune-headquartered firm was responding to a specific query after a video surfaced where a person was seen arguing with Tech Mahindra employees regarding the safety of staff. The video was widely circulated on social media also.

Even though, the company did not comment on this video, sources said an ‘internal investigation’ had been ordered to find out the details. According to sources, the person who was seen questioning the staff in the video was a ‘local activist’ in who had visited the company’s campus on Thursday.

“The well-being and safety of our associates and partner ecosystem is our biggest priority and we are taking all the necessary preventive measures to ensure that they feel safe and protected,” Harshvendra Soin, chief people officer at Tech Mahindra in a statement. “We have relaxed our work from home policy and are encouraging associates to avail flexibility for the same. Some of our businesses that come under essential services, however, are still functional,” it added.

Separately, Soin in a tweet has said some of the company’s businesses that come under essential services are functional with due approvals and minimal staff after ensuring every safety precaution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister has ordered shut down of non-essential services in Mumbai Metropolitan region and in and Nagpur, among others, until the end of March.