Chacko Thomas promoted as Tata Coffee MD & CEO, to take charge from April

Tata Coffee Executive Director and Deputy CEO Chacko Purackal Thomas has been promoted as the managing director and chief executive officer.
He will assume the charge from April 1, 2019.
A decision in this regard was taken in the board meeting held Monday, according to a regulatory filing.
He will take over from Sanjiv Sarin, whose term ends on March 31, 2019.
Thomas has been associated with Tata Coffee as the executive director and deputy chief executive officer (CEO) since August 4, 2015.
Before joining Tata Coffee, he was the managing director (MD) of Kannan Devan Hills Plantations Company, Munnar, Kerala.
Thomas has over 26 years of rich experience and expertise in plantations, business strategy, sales and marketing and overall leadership.
