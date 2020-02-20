Tata group market cap soars 40% in three years under Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran (pictured), chairman Tata Sons, completes three years in the top job at the holding company on February 21. Going by the market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata companies, the tenure has been a mixed bag for man who took over the reins of the salt-to-software conglomerate amid a bitter boardroom battle between Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman, and Tata Sons.

In the three years under Chandra, the group’s overall m-cap has soared 39.6 per cent to Rs 1.2 trillion. But that is hardly comforting, considering the performance was driven by Tata Consultancy Services ...