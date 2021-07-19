Tata group's Voltas appoints Jitender Verma as chief financial officer

consumer durables major Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Jitender P Verma as its chief financial officer (CFO).

Verma, who was the senior Executive Vice President and Group CFO and a Member of the Board and Executive Committee of Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Ltd Company, Thailand, will succeed Anil George, who has decided to separate from the services of the company due to personal commitments, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment is with effect from July 19, 2021, it added.

With over three decades of experience in organisations ranging from Asian conglomerates to American and European multinationals, Verma has worked in diversified manufacturing sectors, FMCG - food, agro, retail, electronics, and infrastructure, the company said.

He was also Executive Director and Group CFO of Jindal Stainless Ltd.

His expertise is "in the area of business strategy and planning, merger and acquisitions, P&L enhancement, restructuring, JV and strategic deals", the filing added.

