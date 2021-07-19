104 startups registered on Startup India Showcase platform: Centre

-
As many as 104 startups from different sectors have been registered on the Startup India Showcase platform, where most promising budding startups, chosen through various programmes, are exhibited in the form of virtual profiles, an official statement said on Monday.
Startup India Showcase is an online discovery platform for the most promising startups of the country. These innovations span across various cutting-edge sectors such as Fintech, EntrepriseTech, Social Impact, HealthTech and EdTech.
These startups are solving critical problems and have shown exceptional innovation in their respective sectors, the commerce and industry ministry said.
On the platform, each startup has a profile page with a detailed pitch about their product, innovation, and USP in the form of videos and PDF links.
This provides unique visibility to them in front of the entire startup ecosystem. The startups act as the flag bearers of good quality of Indian startups.
All DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)-recognised startups under Startup India are eligible to apply for the showcase platform.
An apex committee has been constituted by DPIIT for the selection of startups for the Startup India showcase platform. The selection is done from the list of applications of startups, recommendations from states, and any other startup that the committee deems fit for the showcase platform.
"104 startups from different sectors such as Food-Tech, Green energy, Defence, Ed-Tech, Health-Tech, etc are currently onboarded on the platform," it said.
Benefits of the platform to stakeholders include discovery of startups with credible profiles for potential investment and acceleration opportunities and it is the first reference point for new innovations and industry trends across the country.
