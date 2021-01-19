Tata Metaliks third quarter net profit up 55 per cent to Rs 75 crore

-
ALSO READ
High margins of plastic pipe makers unlikely to sustain going forward
Well-developed non-ferrous metals industry crucial for India: Saraswat
Iron ore prices surge, but export curbs play spoilsport for Indian firms
As domestic iron ore price rises, steel industry demands ban on its export
Selling few iron ore blocks infrequently creates artificial deficit: Jindal
-
Higher margins boosted the pig iron and ductile pipe maker -- Tata Metaliks Ltd's net profit to Rs 75.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, a jump of 55 per cent over the corresponding quarter of last year, the company said on Tuesday.
Revenue from operations was Rs 526 crore for the quarter, marginally higher from Rs 518 crore registered in the corresponding period of FY20.
Tata Metaliks Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel has its manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal. It produces pig iron and DI pipes. The plant annually produces around 550,000 tonne of hot metal, of which over 200,000 tonne is converted into DI Pipes and the rest into Pig Iron.
The company's Ductile Iron (DI) Pipe deliveries were, however, lower by 19 per cent compared to Q3 FY'20. Post Covid, the DI pipe industry has been under stress due to slowdown of executable projects.
The company demonstrated robust performance in pig iron division and recorded the highest quarterly deliveries in the last five years.
"The company has delivered excellent results in its pig iron business despite over a month-long shutdown of one of its blast furnaces for capital repairs. Strong focus on operational performance coupled with a buoyant market for pig iron has contributed to the high margins. The DI Pipe expansion project which was moving slowly due to Covid has been put on fast track for completion within the next financial year," Tata Metaliks, managing director Sandeep Kumar said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU