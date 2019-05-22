Tata Motors expects ongoing financial year to be tough for truck market

Tata Motors expects the ongoing financial year to be tough for the truck market and sees it ending the year with single-digit growth. This comes ahead of a transition to BSVI emission norms, lower freight volume and liquidity crisis, a top company official said.

But the maker of Ultra and Prima range of trucks is looking to outperform the broader market. It seeks to reap benefits from a relatively young product portfolio that can address varied applications, said Girish Wagh, president, commercial vehicles (CV) business, after the firm’s fourth quarter results. Wagh’s ...